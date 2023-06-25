Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,034 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Argo Group International worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Argo Group International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.2 %

ARGO stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

