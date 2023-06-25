Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in JD.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after buying an additional 154,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.