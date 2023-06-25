Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,735 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

