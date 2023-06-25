Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

