WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Lessened by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

