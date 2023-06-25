Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

