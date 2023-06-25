Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $300.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.