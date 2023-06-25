Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 22,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

