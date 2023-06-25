WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,400.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

