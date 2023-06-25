Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $111.03 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

