1,396 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,430,000 after purchasing an additional 774,581 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,682,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,021,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 572,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,061,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 344,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $45.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

