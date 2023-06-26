1,633 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Roblox from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.