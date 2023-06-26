1,633 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,989,919.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 849,806 shares of company stock worth $33,865,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

