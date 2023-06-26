1,833 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,435,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 131,792 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,240,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,867,000 after buying an additional 410,945 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 545.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 779,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 658,470 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 569,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,034,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of SPSM opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $42.26.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
