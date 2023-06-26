1,994 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after purchasing an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $62,895,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock opened at $134.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.38. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.67 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

