2,086 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.