226 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $456.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $482.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock worth $11,430,333. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.53.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

