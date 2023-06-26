2,468 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

JBL opened at $103.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $107.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.51%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

