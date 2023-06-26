2,836 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 over the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $89.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $89.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.