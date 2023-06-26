4,643 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

