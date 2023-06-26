642 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 642 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYNN opened at $104.20 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

