753 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $92.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.03.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

