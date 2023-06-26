9,242 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.07 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

