A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 65,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.