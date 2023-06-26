AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Decreased by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 48.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96. The company has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

