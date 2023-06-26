AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

