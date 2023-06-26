Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1,797.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,337 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $422.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

