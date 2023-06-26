abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 139,496 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.