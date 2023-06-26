Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

