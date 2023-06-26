Addison Capital Co Buys 148 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Addison Capital Co grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 35.5% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 8,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.1% during the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

