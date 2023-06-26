AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 253,154 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,154 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 880,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,558,000 after acquiring an additional 753,099 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.4% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $186.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

