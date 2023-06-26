Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $291.00 at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $291.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.90.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $220.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.71. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

