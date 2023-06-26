Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 43,417 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 673,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $66,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $100.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.