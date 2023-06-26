Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $59,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $125.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.76. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

See Also

