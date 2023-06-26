Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $64,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

URI stock opened at $404.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.39 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.12.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

