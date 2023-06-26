Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,249 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $54,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,844,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,543,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,491,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.80.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $358.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.19 and a 1-year high of $365.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

