Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $53.66 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,918 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $53,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $81.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

