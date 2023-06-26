Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $54.53 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 386,210 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $54,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after buying an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $90.34 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

