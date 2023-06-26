Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $81,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.58. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

