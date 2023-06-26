Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,676 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $55,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

