Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,849 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $56,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

