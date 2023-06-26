Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 53,566 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53,566 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $162,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

