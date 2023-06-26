Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

