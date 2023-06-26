Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,583.9% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,390,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,025,000 after buying an additional 743,571 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

