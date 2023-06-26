Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

