Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $62,535.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $129.33 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,594,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
