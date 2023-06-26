Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $62,535.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80.

On Thursday, May 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.33 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,594,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

