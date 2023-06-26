Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 185,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 29,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.33 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

