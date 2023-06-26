Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 4th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

