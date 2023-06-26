Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

