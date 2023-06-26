American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,813 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $98,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.9 %

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

