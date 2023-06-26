Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 54 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

HD stock opened at $300.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day moving average of $303.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

